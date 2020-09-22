UK PM Boris Johnson outlines new restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the country’s return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

He said Britain was at a “perilous turning point" and had to act now, according to news agency AP.

People will have to wear face-coverings in taxis, as well as public transport. The size of gatherings is being curtailed, with weddings limited to 15 people instead of 30. A plan to bring spectators back to sports stadiums starting in October is being put on hold.

The British government is also increasing the penalties for breaking the rules.

The announcement comes a day after the British government’s top scientific and medical advisers said coronavirus infections were doubling every seven days and could rise to 49,000 a day by mid-October if nothing is done to stem the tide.

Under the new measures for England, which are likely to last six months, face coverings will become mandatory for passengers traveling in taxis and workers in the hospitality and retail sectors, with tougher fines for people failing to wear masks. Similar steps are being taken in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“This is the moment when we must act," Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday. By imposing restrictions now, the government can “shelter the economy from the far sterner and more costly measures that would inevitably become necessary later on," he said, reported Bloomberg.

The measures are a reversal of efforts to re-open the economy after the first national lockdown shuttered social and commercial activity in March, sparking the deepest U.K. recession in more than 100 years.

They also illustrate the difficulty facing the government as it tries to balance the need to protect the economy and stamping down on a pandemic that’s killed more people in Britain than any other European nation. Johnson’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance warned on Monday that without action, the U.K. is on track to register 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October.

Schools and medical centers will remain open and workers providing essential services will still be encouraged to go to their workplaces.

Johnson’s announcement is a clear change in tack in the government’s approach. Ministers have spent the past two months trying to persuade Britons to return to their workplaces to revive deserted city centers where sandwich shops and other hospitality businesses are struggling to survive. The government also subsidized restaurant meals throughout August in an effort to boost the industry and restore Britons to pre-Covid habits.

