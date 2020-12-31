OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK PM Boris Johnson's father seeks French citizenship on eve of Brexit
Stanley Johnson, father of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)
Stanley Johnson, father of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

UK PM Boris Johnson's father seeks French citizenship on eve of Brexit

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 08:53 PM IST AFP

Stanley Johnson initially campaigned against leaving the EU before changing his mind a year after Britain voted to leave the union in 2016

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father Stanley confirmed plans on Thursday to seek French citizenship as the free movement of Britons in the EU comes to an end under the Brexit pact delivered by his son.

Speaking to France's RTL radio in French, Stanley Johnson said: "It's not a question of becoming French. If I understand correctly I am French! My mother was born in France, her mother was completely French as was her grandfather.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 343 in Ghaziabad, 394 in Greater Noida, 369 in Noida, 344 in Faridabad and 317 in Gurgaon,

On New Year's eve, air quality 'very poor' in NCR cities

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
New Delhi: People sit near a bonfire to warm themselves during a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_31_2020_000009A)

Delhi's average minimum temp in December second-lowest in 15 years: IMD

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Representational image

China reports first case of new coronavirus variant: CDC report

1 min read . 09:01 PM IST
In the first quarter of the current financial year that was impacted by the lockdown, GDP tanked 23.9 per cent year-on-year

Economy may add just 1% in real terms during 2021-22: Report

2 min read . 08:48 PM IST

"For me it's a question of obtaining what I already have and I am very happy about that," the 80-year-old added.

The father of the politician who ended Britain's 47-year-old membership of the EU was among the first civil servants appointed to Brussels after Britain joined the EU in 1973.

He worked for the European Commission and served as a member of the European Parliament.

He initially campaigned against leaving the EU before changing his mind a year after Britain voted to leave the union in 2016.

"I will always be European, that's for sure," he told RTL.

"You can't tell the English: you're not European. Europe is more than the single market, it's more than the European Union."

"That said, to have a link like that with the EU is important," he said, apparently referring to an EU passport.

His plans to seek a French passport had already been revealed by his daughter Rachel in a book published in March.

She wrote that her grandmother was born in Versailles and said that if her father received French citizenship she too would like to become French.

The UK's tortuous departure from the European Union takes full effect at 2300 GMT when an 11-month transition post-Brexit transition period comes to an end.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout