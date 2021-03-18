Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is safe, getting it tomorrow, says UK PM Boris Johnson

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain were safe and he was due to have his Astra jab on Friday.

"As it happens I'm getting mine tomorrow, and the centre where I'm getting jabbed is currently using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine ... and that is the one I'll be having." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Estelle Shirbon. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

