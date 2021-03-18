Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is safe, getting it tomorrow, says UK PM Boris Johnson

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is safe, getting it tomorrow, says UK PM Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
1 min read . 10:53 PM IST Reuters

  • The UK PM said: The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe
  • The thing that isn't safe is catching COVID which is why it's so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn come, he added

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain were safe and he was due to have his Astra jab on Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain were safe and he was due to have his Astra jab on Friday.

"The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe. The thing that isn't safe is catching COVID which is why it's so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe. The thing that isn't safe is catching COVID which is why it's so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"As it happens I'm getting mine tomorrow, and the centre where I'm getting jabbed is currently using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine ... and that is the one I'll be having." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Estelle Shirbon. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Pfizer Inc AstraZeneca PLC Marina Biotech Inc

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.