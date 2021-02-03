LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the levels of COVID-19 infections remained "alarmingly high", adding he hoped the vaccination programme would still allow the government to open schools from March 8.

Although "there are some signs of hope, the numbers of COVID patients in hospital are beginning to fall for the first time since the onset of this new wave, the level of infection is still alarmingly high," Johnson told a media conference.

Johnson also said that on hotel quarantine, Health Secretary will make a further announcement about that tomorrow.

"If you do come here from one of those countries, then you will be, as we've said, taken and put in special accommodation," Johnson told a media conference. "The health secretary will be making a further announcement about that tomorrow."

UK PM also informed on school re-openings, "March 8 date is the earliest date we think prudent."

Meanwhile, ten million people in the U.K. have been given coronavirus vaccine, as the government’s program to immunize the most vulnerable groups makes rapid progress.

The milestone puts the country on track to provide shots to 15 million citizens and carers at greatest risk from the disease by Feb. 15, potentially paving the way for ministers to begin easing lockdown restrictions.

The rapid roll out of coronavirus vaccines is a rare bright spot for the UK government in its handling of the pandemic, which has left more than 100,000 people dead and caused the deepest recession for more than 300 years.

