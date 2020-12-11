UK PM Boris Johnson says no-trade deal Brexit is 'very, very likely'1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 06:28 PM IST
- Johnson said talks were snagged on fish and a so-called ratchet clause
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that it was very likely that trade talks would fail and that the United Kingdom would leave without a deal.
"I've got to tell you that from where I stand now ... it's looking you know very, very likely that we'll have to go for a solution that I think will be wonderful for the UK ... and as I say, come out on World Trade terms," Johnson told reporters.
Johnson said talks were snagged on fish and a so-called ratchet clause.
'UK will explore every avenue for post-Brexit trade deal'
Britain remains committed to exploring "every last avenue" to try to narrow differences with the European Union and secure a post-Brexit trade deal, Boris Johnson's spokesman said.
As time runs out for the two sides to reach an agreement, Johnson has warned that there is a "strong possibility" that Britain could complete its journey out of the bloc next year without a trade agreement, but talks are continuing.
"We remain committed to exploring every last avenue to reach a deal that fully respects UK sovereignty," the spokesman told reporters.
