UK PM Boris Johnson says no-trade deal Brexit is 'very, very likely'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that it was very likely that trade talks would fail and that the United Kingdom would leave without a deal.

"I've got to tell you that from where I stand now ... it's looking you know very, very likely that we'll have to go for a solution that I think will be wonderful for the UK ... and as I say, come out on World Trade terms," Johnson told reporters.

Johnson said talks were snagged on fish and a so-called ratchet clause.

'UK will explore every avenue for post-Brexit trade deal'

Britain remains committed to exploring "every last avenue" to try to narrow differences with the European Union and secure a post-Brexit trade deal, Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

As time runs out for the two sides to reach an agreement, Johnson has warned that there is a "strong possibility" that Britain could complete its journey out of the bloc next year without a trade agreement, but talks are continuing.

"We remain committed to exploring every last avenue to reach a deal that fully respects UK sovereignty," the spokesman told reporters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

