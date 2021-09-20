OPEN APP
UK PM Boris Johnson to challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over company's tax record: Report
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a face-to-face meeting will challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his company's tax record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Concerns surrounding international corporate tax rates for tech giants will be high on the agenda during Johnson's meeting with Bezos, the newspaper said, citing British officials.


