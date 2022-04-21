UK PM Boris Johnson to offer India help to cut reliance on Russia

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India, which imports Russian oil and is the world's biggest buyer of its weapons, abstained in a United Nations vote condemning the invasion and has not imposed sanctions on Moscow
In the wake of Western allies urging India to speak out against the war in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to offer to help India cut reliance on Russian oil and defence equipment when he begins a two-day visit on Thursday that will test his diplomatic skills.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on his first trip to India, will discuss strengthening security cooperation in meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his spokesperson said.
India, which imports Russian oil and is the world's biggest buyer of its weapons, abstained in a United Nations vote condemning the invasion and has not imposed sanctions on Moscow. As of now, PM Modi has expressed concern over the killing of civilians, as per Reuters report.
This development comes at a time when US President Joe Biden told Modi earlier this month that buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest. However, Johnson will not lecture Modi on the matter, his spokesperson said.
Though India has grown closer to the West in recent years, it still depends on Russia for more than half its supply of weapons amid a Himalayan border standoff with China and perennial tensions with Pakistan, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, Johnson will arrive in India with an eye still on matters in London, where he will miss a vote on whether he should be referred to a parliamentary investigation over claims he misled lawmakers about parties in Downing Street that broke his own coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Additionally, the UK PM Johnson's trip will visit Gujarat, where he will visit a new factory being opened by a British firm and announce investment and collaboration in science, health and technology. Britain said this would be the first time a British prime minister has visited the sprawling coastal state famed for its spirit of entrepreneurship and the ancestral home of about half the British-Indian population.
On Friday, Johnson will visit New Delhi for talks with Modi, including on a new defence partnership and a free trade agreement which the two countries began discussing in January.