UK PM condemns unrest in Brazil, says Prez Lula has ‘UK’s full support'2 min read . 07:12 PM IST
On January 8, thousands of former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters invaded Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he condemned any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil. This comes after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.
"I condemn any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil. President @LulaOficial and his government has the United Kingdom’s full support, and I look forward to building on our countries’ close ties in the years ahead," UK PM Rishi Sunak tweeted.
On January 8, thousands of former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters invaded Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in what President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dubbed a "fascist" assault. Brazilian security forces responded by launching a huge operation.
With security forces utilising riot police on horseback, water cannon, and tear-gas bombs fired from helicopters to fight them off, a large effort to remove the protesters from the Planalto presidential palace and the Supreme Court was still ongoing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over the rioting and vandalism against state institutions in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.
“Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," Modi tweeted.
World leaders have unanimously condemned the attack. US President Joe Biden joined other world leaders in condemning the attacks, calling them "outrageous", while Bolsonaro who is now in Florida denied inciting his supporters and said the rioters had "crossed the line".
The election in Brazil, won by Lula against Bolsonaro by fewer than 2% points, was marred by appalling online misinformation distributed by both candidates' allies.
(with inputs from agencies)
