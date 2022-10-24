A handover to Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will not happen on Monday, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said, outlining that discussions were being held on the timing and choreography of the transition.

"I can confirm that the transition won't be taking place today," he said, adding there were discussions between the outgoing and incoming prime ministers and King Charles.

Meanwhile, in his first public statement after he became the Conservative leader, Sunak said the country faces a “profound economic challenge," and he promised to work for “stability and unity." He said he would make it his “utmost priority" to unite the party and the country.

Sunak had been the strong favorite as the governing Conservatives sought stability at a time of immense economic challenges and after months of chaos that consumed the past two leaders.

Sunak lost out to Truss in the last Conservative election, but his party now appears eager for a safe pair of hands to tackle soaring energy and food prices and a looming recession. The politician steered the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise for his financial support for laid-off workers and shuttered businesses.

He promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability" if he formed a government — a veiled criticism of the scandal-tarred Johnson and the problem-plagued Truss.

Sunak will now be asked by King Charles III to form a government. He will become the prime minister in a handover of power from Truss later Monday or on Tuesday.

