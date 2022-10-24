UK PM handover not happening on Monday: Truss's spokesperson1 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 09:28 PM IST
A discussions between the outgoing and incoming prime ministers and King Charles is ongoing
A discussions between the outgoing and incoming prime ministers and King Charles is ongoing
A handover to Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will not happen on Monday, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said, outlining that discussions were being held on the timing and choreography of the transition.