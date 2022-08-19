UK PM hopeful Rishi Sunak visits ISKON temple to celebrate Janmashtami1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 07:11 AM IST
In 2019, Rishi took oath as a member of the House of Commons with the Bhagwad Gita in his hands
UK Prime Minister contender and former minister in Boris Johnson's government Rishi Sunak visited a temple along with his wife Akshata to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami.