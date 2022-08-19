UK Prime Minister contender and former minister in Boris Johnson's government Rishi Sunak visited a temple along with his wife Akshata to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami.

Rishi and Akshata visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) or the Hare Krishna movement.

The Indian-origin former Chancellor took to Twitter to share the news, he wrote, “Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday"

Rishi and Akshata both are proud practitioners of the Hindu faith. Notably, Rishi took the oath as a member of the House of Commons in 2019 with the Bhagwad Gita in his hands.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra as per the Hindu Calendar and devotees celebrate his birth by fasting for the day and going to temples.

Rishi is in an uphill battle with UK Foreign secretary Liz Truss to become the Conservative Party's new leader and Britain's new Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Surveys have predicted a comfortable lead by Liz truss of at least 32 points over Sunak. Although the lead for Truss is down by 6 points since the last polls, it is mostly the undecided Tory voters that have shifted towards Sunak, surveys predict.

The battle for the next British Prime Minister began after Borish Johnson resigned as the Prime Minister after being embroiled in scandals involving him and his close aids including the infamous partygate scandal of lockdown law-breaking parties under his watch.



















