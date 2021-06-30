OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK PM Johnson, German Chancellor Merkel to discuss COVID-19 travel limits

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travel restrictions aimed at preventing the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Merkel has been lobbying the European Union to take a more unified approach on travel rules to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Currently, anybody travelling from Britain to Germany has to quarantine for two weeks, even if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have tested negative.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout