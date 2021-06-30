1 min read.Updated: 30 Jun 2021, 06:16 PM ISTReuters
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travel restrictions aimed at preventing the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Merkel has been lobbying the European Union to take a more unified approach on travel rules to stop the spread of the Delta variant.