UK PM Johnson, German Chancellor Merkel to discuss COVID-19 travel limits

UK PM Johnson, German Chancellor Merkel to discuss COVID-19 travel limits

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
1 min read . 06:16 PM IST Reuters

  • Merkel has been lobbying the European Union to take a more unified approach on travel rules to stop the spread of the Delta variant

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travel restrictions aimed at preventing the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Merkel has been lobbying the European Union to take a more unified approach on travel rules to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

Currently, anybody travelling from Britain to Germany has to quarantine for two weeks, even if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have tested negative.

