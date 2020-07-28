Home >News >world >UK PM Johnson says will act swiftly to impose new quarantines if necessary
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (REUTERS)

UK PM Johnson says will act swiftly to impose new quarantines if necessary

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2020, 05:16 PM IST Sarah Young , Reuters

PM Boris Johnson said that Britain will act swiftly to impose new quarantines on other countries if necessary

UNITED KINGDOM : Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Britain would take action to impose quarantines on other countries should COVID-19 infections rise and such measures become necessary, after the country brought back quarantine rules for Spain.

"I'm afraid if we do see signs of a second wave in other countries, it is really our job, our duty, to act swiftly and decisively to stop travellers coming back from those places seeding the disease here in the UK," he told reporters.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, elbow bumps Lead Nurse Marina Marquis, during a visit to Tollgate Medical Centre (AP)

'I was too fat': PM Boris Johnson urges Britain to get fit

2 min read . 27 Jul 2020
Britain's government is set to announce all travellers from Spain arriving after midnight on Saturday will need to spend two weeks in quarantine in case they are infected with coronavirus. (PTI)

UK to quarantine travellers from Spain

2 min read . 26 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout