Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister and Labour leader, responded on January 6 to criticism from US billionaire Elon Musk, who accused him of failing to prosecute gangs involved in the sexual abuse of young girls during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) between 2008 and 2013. Although Starmer did not directly mention Musk, he addressed the allegations at a press conference.

Starmer’s defence of his record Starmer firmly rejected Musk’s allegations, emphasizing his efforts to tackle child sexual exploitation cases during his tenure. He explained that he had reopened investigations into cases that had previously been dismissed, and played a pivotal role in bringing the first significant prosecution of an Asian grooming gang.

He stated, "When I was chief prosecutor for five years, I tackled that head-on … and that's why I reopened cases that had been closed and supposedly finished. I brought the first major prosecution of an Asian grooming gang ... I changed the whole prosecution approach." Starmer also accused those spreading misinformation of being more focused on their personal agendas than on helping victims.

The billionaire also made controversial remarks about Starmer’s government, including a poll suggesting that the US should “liberate" the UK from what he termed its “tyrannical government."

Starmer, however, refrained from commenting further on Musk's personal attacks, avoiding engaging in a public feud.

Starmer regarding the ongoing narrative urged the public to focus on the victims, not on spreading divisive and misleading accusations.

Starmer defends his minister In addition to defending his record, Starmer also stood by his safeguarding minister, Jess Phillips, who had been labeled a “rape genocide apologist" by Musk. Starmer condemned such rhetoric, drawing a line at the threats and poison he believes are being spread by far-right groups. He underscored his commitment to calling out such behavior, no matter the source.

Musk's continued criticism Despite Starmer's rebuttal, Musk continued to criticize him on X, calling Starmer "utterly despicable." Musk attacked the UK prime minister writing that "...Starmer repeatedly ignored the pleas of vast numbers of little girls and their parents, in order to secure political support. Starmer is utterly despicable."