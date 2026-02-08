UK PM Keir Starmer's aide Morgan McSweeney resigns amid Mandelson–Epstein fallout

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, has resigned, intensifying pressure on the Labour leader over the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the United States.

McSweeney announced his decision in a statement on Sunday (February 8), taking responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Mandelson — a move now widely seen as the most serious crisis of Starmer’s 18 months in power.

‘The decision was wrong’ In a blunt statement, McSweeney said his resignation was the right course of action.

“The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself,” McSweeney said.

“When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice.”

McSweeney, 48, had been one of Starmer’s closest allies and was widely credited as the strategist behind Labour’s landslide election victory.

Epstein links reignite controversy The crisis was triggered by newly disclosed files detailing the extent of Mandelson’s relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reopening a long-simmering issue for the Labour leadership.

The documents, which surfaced over the past ten days, allegedly suggest Mandelson leaked government material to Epstein between 2009 and 2010. The revelations have now prompted a police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

Pressure mounts on Starmer Starmer has faced mounting criticism from within his own party, with Labour MPs questioning his judgment and calling for accountability over Mandelson’s appointment.

Polling already shows the prime minister struggling with voter popularity, and McSweeney’s departure has raised fresh doubts about the future direction of the government less than two years after Labour secured one of the largest parliamentary majorities in modern British history.

Starmer praises departing aide Despite the fallout, Starmer paid tribute to his departing chief of staff.

“It has been an honour to work with Morgan,” the prime minister said in a statement on Sunday.

Starmer had spent the past week publicly defending McSweeney — a stance that itself drew criticism and further scrutiny of his leadership.

Questions over vetting process McSweeney, a longtime protégé and associate of Mandelson, has been accused by Labour lawmakers and political opponents of failing to ensure proper background checks before the appointment was finalised.

Labour MPs also blamed him for the political damage caused by the publication of crude exchanges between Mandelson and Epstein.