UK PM Race Live Updates: Boris Johnson out, Rishi Sunak poised to become PM

British Conservative Rishi Sunak was on Monday poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after Boris Johnson ended his bid to return to power in a move no one saw coming. Sunak was quick to pay tribute to Johnson, tweeting: "I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad."
24 Oct 2022, 09:55 AM IST
What triggered the contest
The contest was triggered by outgoing leader Liz Truss's resignation on Thursday. The Tories were forced into their second leadership contest since the summer due to Truss's resignation after only 44 days following the disastrous market response to her tax-slashing mini-budget.
24 Oct 2022, 09:31 AM IST
Sunak has 123 lawmakers behind him
Sunak has around 123 lawmakers behind him, compared to Johnson’s 51 named backers, as per Bloomberg’s tally, which counts only 23 for Mordaunt. In his statement, Johnson said he had the support of at least 102 MPs, enough to have taken the contest to a ballot of party members who have sided with Johnson in the past.
24 Oct 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Sunak may become UK's 1st PM of Indian descent
If Sunak's opponent Penny Mordaunt is unable to secure the support of 100 MPs by October 24, Britain's former finance minister may end up becoming the country's new prime minister today itself. Full report here
24 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Sunak vowed to lead with 'integrity, professionalism and accountability'
Shortly after Johnson said he wouldn’t stand for fear of dividing the Conservative Party -- Sunak vowed to lead with “integrity, professionalism and accountability" if he won the race for No. 10 Downing Street.
24 Oct 2022, 09:03 AM IST
24 Oct 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Sunak crosses threshold
Sunak had crossed that threshold by Friday night, ahead of declaring his candidacy on Sunday and amassing nearly 150 public nominations from Tory lawmakers.