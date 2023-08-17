UK PM Rishi Sunak attends Morari Bapu's Ram Katha - All you need to know about the spiritual leader1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:04 AM IST
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the Ramayana recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University on Tuesday.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended a Ramayana recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University on Tuesday. The Conservative leader insisted that he was present for the event ‘as a Hindu’ and not as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message