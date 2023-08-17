UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended a Ramayana recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University on Tuesday. The Conservative leader insisted that he was present for the event ‘as a Hindu’ and not as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Starting his address with a chant of ‘Jai Siya Ram’, Sunak emphasised the important role faith and religion had played in his life. The PM said that he aspires to lead how the Hindu scriptures have taught leaders to lead.

“I'm here today not as a Prime Minister but as a Hindu. For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life…For me, Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure, to face life's challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly," he said.

This is believed to be the first time that a Hindu spiritual event has take place on the premises of Cambridge University. The Gujarat-born Indian spiritual leader is a renowned exponent of the Ramayana who has conducted Ram Kathas across the globe for more than 50 years. His first such event in the UK took place in 1979.

“While the focal point is the scripture itself, Bapu draws upon examples from other religions and invites people from all faiths to attend the discourses….By the age of twelve, Bapu had memorised the entire Ram Charit Manas and had begun reciting and singing the Ram Katha at fourteen," reads an excerpt from his website.

His last Ram Katha - held at the Wembley Arena in 2017 - had brought together almost 10,000 listeners daily. Details shared on Morari Bapu's website indicate that the spiritual leader will also conduct similar events in Nepal, Gujarat and Kerala later this year.

(With inputs from agencies)