UK PM Rishi Sunak breaks the rule by letting the dog roam freely in park | Watch

UK PM Rishi Sunak breaks the rule by letting the dog roam freely in park | Watch1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
- In the video, the Red Fox Labrador is seen darting around freely, before Rishi Sunak grabs her by the collar and his wife attaches a lead.
Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family were caught breaking rules by letting their dog roam freely at Hyde Park without keeping on a lead.
A TikTok video shows the UK PM and his family walking down the dog Nova by the lake.
In the video, the Red Fox Labrador is seen darting around freely, before Sunak grabs her by the collar and his wife attaches a lead.
The viral video begins with a sign stating, "dogs must be kept on leads...it is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to disturb wildlife". TikTok user who filmed the video wrote: "Lol (Lots of laughs) as if Rishi Sunak put his dog on the lead when he saw me filming the sign saying dogs must be on a lead."
Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were spoken to by a police officer after they let their dog roam freely at the central London park.
As per the media reports, the cops reminded the couple that the law requires dogs to be kept on a lead when on the edge of Serpentine lake.
Downing Street said it would not be commenting on the footage.
Sunak has had two minor brushes with the law during his political career. In January, he was fined by police for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car. Downing Street apologised at the time, saying he "fully accepts this was a mistake".
Last year, when he was Treasury chief, he was fined 50 pounds for breaching pandemic lockdown rules by briefly attending a party inside government offices. He was one of the dozens of officials fined over the “partygate" scandal, including then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
