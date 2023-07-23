UK PM Rishi Sunak chooses 'Barbie First..,' in playful 'Barbenheimer' outing

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently took a delightful break from his political duties to spend quality time with his family.

Sharing the moment on Twitter, PM Sunak captioned the photo, “The family vote was only ever going one way… Barbie first it is! #Barbenheimer."

As per a report by Bloomberg, The film "Barbie," based on the beloved doll by Mattel Inc., made an impressive $22.3 million in ticket sales during its preview screenings at theatres. This figure surpasses the earnings of other recent blockbuster releases like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which brought in $17.5 million in May, and last year's "Top Gun: Maverick," the highest-grossing domestic release in 2022, with $19.3 million.

The success of "Barbie" can be attributed to its Thursday night previews and special "Barbie Blowout Party" screenings on Wednesday, where attendees dressed in pink were treated to complimentary cotton candy and other prizes. The film was screened in over 3,400 locations, as confirmed by Warner Bros. in an email on Friday. The official opening of the film was scheduled for the following Friday.

The upcoming film "Barbie" is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, with Boxoffice Pro forecasting an impressive opening weekend of approximately $158 million. This figure would surpass the previous highest debut of the year, held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premiered in April.

The excitement surrounding this weekend at the cinemas is further intensified by the simultaneous release of Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer," a biographical film about the inventor of the atomic bomb. The National Association of Theatre Owners predicts that over 200,000 individuals will watch both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on the same day, creating a buzzworthy phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer," which has gained significant traction on social media, reported Bloomberg.

Universal Pictures reported that "Oppenheimer" raked in an impressive $10.5 million from Thursday evening previews. Looking ahead, Boxoffice Pro estimates that the film is likely to accumulate around $64.7 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies)