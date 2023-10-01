UK PM Sunak, defense secretary Grant Shapps bicker over deployment of British soldiers to Ukraine
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested that British military training of Ukrainian soldiers could be moved into western Ukraine. However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out an imminent deployment of British soldiers to Ukraine, stating that the suggestion is for the long term.
Britain's top order seems to be in doldrums, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has blatantly stepped back on his Defense Secretary Grant Shapps's claims that British Soldiers would be deployed to Ukraine to fight against Russia in the ongoing war.
