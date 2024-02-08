Indian origin British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing flak for taking a jibe against leader of the opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, stating that the latter could not define who or what a woman was. The exchange that happened during a parliamentary exchange was also attended by murdered transgender Brianna Ghey's mother.

Brianna Ghey was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife. Stramer had invited Ghey's mother to watch PM Sunak's weekly question-and-answer session in parliament. In a presumably declining popularity of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law, Rishi Sunak may have possibly managed to add salt to the wound with his tongue-in-cheek comment about women with the mother of a slain transgender person in attendance. In an exchange with Labour leader Keir Starmer, PM Rishi Sunak said "defining a woman" was on a list of the Labour Party leader's broken promises, joking it had been "only 99% of a U-turn". View this post on Instagram A post shared by PinkNews (@pinknews) PM Rishi Sunak has said "a man is a man and a woman is a woman" and has criticised Starmer, saying he "still does not know what a woman is". Wednesday's jibe by PM Sunak appeared to be in reference to a comment from Starmer, when questioned about his views on transgender issues last April, that 99.9% of women "of course haven't got a penis".

Labour Party leader Starmer replied, "Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna's mother is in this chamber. Shame. Parading as a man of integrity when he's got absolutely no responsibility."

In the video PM Rishi Sunak is seen taking a jibe at Stramer and listing what he feels were broken promises from the rival party in UK. Defining a “woman" just seemed like a jibe that was listed.

Rishi Sunak's press secretary said the prime minister had been listing Labour's U-turns and to do so was "totally legitimate". She said she did not accept that it was a transphobic remark, reported Reuters.

Sky News reported on Wednesday night that the father of the murdered teenager, Peter Spooner, said he was shocked by the prime minister's comments and felt he "should apologise for his remarks".

At the end of the session, PM Rishi Sunak did pay tribute to Ghey's mother, saying: "What happened was an unspeakable and shocking tragedy...

“In the face of that, for her mother to demonstrate the compassion and empathy that she did last weekend, I thought demonstrated the very best of humanity in the face of seeing the very worst of humanity, and she deserves all our admiration and praise for that."

