UK PM Rishi Sunak faces parliamentary investigation over wife Akshata Murty's business activities2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:34 PM IST
- The inquiry is specifically focused on a Budget policy that may have implications for a childcare firm connected to his wife, Akshata Murty, and her business interests
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently under investigation by a watchdog for potential breaches of his parliamentary obligations related to the declaration of his interests. This inquiry is specifically focused on a Budget policy that may have implications for a childcare firm connected to his wife, Akshata Murty, and her business interests. The details of this investigation were made public on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×