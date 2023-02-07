UK PM Rishi Sunak likely to announce mini cabinet reshuffle on 7 Feb: Report
The reshuffle of ministers comes just over a week after Sunak sacked Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs, and as the government has fallen further behind the main opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet on Tuesday and is considering breaking up the government's business department into three separate ministries, a source familiar with the discussions said on Monday.
