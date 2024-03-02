UK PM Rishi Sunak makes impassioned plea to protect British democracy, ‘forces here trying to tear us apart’
Rishi Sunak was speaking soon after what he characterised as the ‘beyond alarming’ win in a byelection on Thursday of a controversial politician, George Galloway, in Greater Manchester following a campaign dominated by the divisions of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has issued an impassioned plea for Britain to protect its democracy as he warned that extremist forces were out to tear the country apart and undermine its multi-faith identity.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message