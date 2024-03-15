UK PM Rishi Sunak nixes May 2 general election, potential delay until later in year
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed the possibility of a UK general election occurring on May 2, indicating that it will likely be postponed until later in the year, Bloomberg reported.
