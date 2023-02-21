Why are Roald Dahl's books being rewritten? UK PM Rishi Sunak, others fume over ‘gobblefunk’ edits
Augustus Gloop is no longer fat (merely enormous), fictional characters are now furious rather than crazy and giants no longer wear cloaks that can be described as black.
In an era of political correctness and inclusivity, British novelist Roald Dahl's books are getting a makeover of sorts. Publishers keenly attuned to modern sensibilities have added hundreds of changes to internationally popular books such as Matilda, The BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. And while the tweaks went seemingly unnoticed for ages, politicians, readers and writers alike are now outraged about the situation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×