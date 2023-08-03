UK PM Rishi Sunak's mansion scaled, black fabric hung in protest by Greenpeace activists | WATCH1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:16 PM IST
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Yorkshire mansion covered in black fabric by Greenpeace activists as they protest his fossil fuel policy.
Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's constituency house in Yorkshire was covered by black fabric by Greenpeace climate activists opposing his nod to fossil fuel policy.
The prime minister and his family are currently on holiday in California, according to AFP.
"He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country. This is cynical beyond belief," said Evans.
Downing Street insists the policy is essential to ensure energy security.
The climate protest at Rishi Sunak's mansion comes only a day after the Indian-origin British Prime Minister was heckled when he mistakenly referred to himself as the chancellor, his last job, during a beer festival photo-op.
Britain's PM Rishi Sunak was loudly heckled while pulling a pint of Black Dub stout at the Great British beer festival in west London, reported Guardian. As he poured the beer, part of a visit to promote changes to alcohol duty, Sunak was greeted by a shout of: “Prime minister, oh the irony that you’re raising alcohol duty on the day that you’re pulling a pint."
The photo opportunity, as part of which the prime minister posed with a beer mat saying “Beer is the answer", enabled Sunak to argue that Brexit had ensured the tax paid for beer in pubs was lower than it would otherwise be, the Guardian report added.