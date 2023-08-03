Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's constituency house in Yorkshire was covered by black fabric by Greenpeace climate activists opposing his nod to fossil fuel policy.

The climate activists have said that the several oil and gas licenses that has been approved by PM Rishi Sunak is detrimental to environment protection. "We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist," news media outlet AFP quoted Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Philip Evans. "Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling." PM Rishi Sunak's £2m mansion in Yorkshire was scaled by Greenpeace activists who then hung ‘oil-black’ cloth from the roof and some also held a banner which asked, “Rishi Sunak-Oil profits are our future?" “New oil would be catastrophic for the climate and won't lower energy bills or increase our energy security." Greenpeace UK tweeted the footage of climate protest on microblogging site Twitter.

The prime minister and his family are currently on holiday in California, according to AFP.

"He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country. This is cynical beyond belief," said Evans.

Downing Street insists the policy is essential to ensure energy security.

The climate protest at Rishi Sunak's mansion comes only a day after the Indian-origin British Prime Minister was heckled when he mistakenly referred to himself as the chancellor, his last job, during a beer festival photo-op.

Britain's PM Rishi Sunak was loudly heckled while pulling a pint of Black Dub stout at the Great British beer festival in west London, reported Guardian. As he poured the beer, part of a visit to promote changes to alcohol duty, Sunak was greeted by a shout of: “Prime minister, oh the irony that you’re raising alcohol duty on the day that you’re pulling a pint."

The photo opportunity, as part of which the prime minister posed with a beer mat saying “Beer is the answer", enabled Sunak to argue that Brexit had ensured the tax paid for beer in pubs was lower than it would otherwise be, the Guardian report added.