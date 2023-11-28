UK PM Rishi Sunak shows support for skilled expats amid migration pressure, ‘It's best place to come and do business’
British PM Rishi Sunak supports skilled migrant workers, saying half of UK's innovative companies have an immigrant founder and it is the best country in the world to invest and do business.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently showed strong support towards skilled migrant workers stating that ‘half of the UK's innovative companies have an immigrant founder’ and ‘it is the best country in the world to invest and do business ’
