UK PM Rishi Sunak speaks with Ukranian President, Russia says…1 min read . 07:13 AM IST
- Rishi Sunak held a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and expressed UK's solidarity and support for the Ukrainians
Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and expressed UK's solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.
Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and expressed UK's solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.
"A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine. Vladimir Zelenskyy this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted following the conversation.
"A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine. Vladimir Zelenskyy this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted following the conversation.
"I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain's... leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further," Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.
"I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain's... leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further," Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.
Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and expressed UK's solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.
Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and expressed UK's solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.
"A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine. Vladimir Zelenskyy this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted following the conversation.
"A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine. Vladimir Zelenskyy this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted following the conversation.
"I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain's... leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further," Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.
"I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain's... leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further," Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.