UK PM Rishi Sunak to call surprise July 4 election: Reports

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to call a surprise summer general elections on July 4, several reports claimed Wednesday night. Media platforms including BBC, ITV, Sky News and The Guardian all said Sunak would name the date in a Downing Street statement after the cabinet meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishi Sunak is expected to deliver a statement shortly. "4 July had been mentioned as the most likely date and we are now hearing that's the expected polling day," BBC reported.

After being chosen as the leader of the largest party in parliament by a vote within the Conservatives in October 2022, Sunak, 44, will be facing the public for the first time as the leader of the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UK Prime Minister was required to hold a vote by January 2025. But "a fall in inflation rates" provided the backdrop for the announcement expected to be made outside Downing Street on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Sunak had claimed that inflation was back under control and the economy was improving. UK inflation fell to the lowest level in nearly three years in April as energy prices continued to cool, according to official figures cited by Reuters.

Why Rishi Sunak may want to hold snap polls? The Guardian cited as source as suggested that Sunak had been persuaded that with the economic backdrop unlikely to improve significantly before the autumn, and questions over the delivery of his Rwanda deportation scheme, he would be better off going now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

