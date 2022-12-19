The accuracy of the narrative portrayed in the Netflix documentary series and the controversy around it has now caught the attention of the British government, wherein reports have suggested that Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is likely to give authorisation to UK's broadcasting watchdog, Office of Communications, commonly known as Ofcom to take on the OTT platform.
The report that has appeared on The Telegraph, states that, the ministers in the British cabinet intend to pass a new law that would bring all the online content streaming platforms under the jurisdiction of Ofcom and hand it the power to impose fines of up to ₹2.5 crore.
If the news law is passed, even viewers will be able to complain to OfCom about shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services for getting them investigated for breaches of a new code of conduct.
The plans will be included in the Government's Media Bill, which will also promote "distinctively British content," according to The Telegraph. Under the broadcasting rules outlined in Ofcom’s code, “factual programmes or items or portrayals of factual matters must not materially mislead the audience".
The Culture Secretary, Michelle Donelan, hopes to introduce the Bill next year to provide a legal basis for Ofcom to regulate streaming services that are not based in the UK such as Netflix and Apple TV+.
"The watchdog will be charged with drawing up a new "Video-on-demand Code" that is expected to be similar to the rules laid down for the BBC and other terrestrial broadcasters. It will also be handed new enforcement powers that are likely to mirror those it holds to rap broadcasters for breaches of the code - which include fines of up to 250,000 pounds and orders to comply," the report adds.
It comes after 'Harry & Meghan', a six-part documentary series starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aired over the last two weeks, was criticised by various viewers for misleading them. The watchdog was forced to issue a statement reminding the public that while it was “sometimes contacted by people who’ve seen something they found harmful or offensive on a streaming service like Netflix", it was powerless to take any action.
As per the Telegraph, a picture that was allegedly featured in the documentary's trailer to depict how the pair was pursued by the media turned out to have been taken at a Harry Potter movie premiere five years before the couple actually met. In another instance, it is mentioned that the documentary also showcased a recording of late Queen Elizabeth II's speech delivered on her 21st birthday in South Africa, and has been "edited in an apparent attempt to emphasise a quote about her love of the British Empire."
The outlet further said that royal sources expressed displeasure that viewers would be given a "appalling and factually inaccurate" account of the late Queen and the Commonwealth if they learned about them for the first time through the programme.
