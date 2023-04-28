UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata to lead procession at King Charles III's coronation ceremony3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty to lead procession of flag-bearers at King Charles III's coronation
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are set to lead a procession of flag-bearers at the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III, according to Buckingham Palace. The ceremony, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, will mark the formal crowning of the 74-year-old monarch and his wife Camilla.
