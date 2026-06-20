UK PM Starmer faces growing calls to set timetable for his exit as rival Burnham says Labour has last chance to change

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now facing growing calls to set a timetable for his exit from 10 Downing Street after rival Andy Burnham secured a decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election, paving the way for a leadership challenge.

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An increasing number of Labour MPs are now asking Starmer to announce his plans to hand power to Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, to avert a potentially messy leadership race, the BBC reported on Friday (local time).

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted demands for UK PM Keir Starmer to announce an exit timetable? ⌵ Growing dissatisfaction among Labour MPs, following poor local election performances and Andy Burnham's decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election, has led to calls for Starmer to set a timetable for his resignation. 2 Why is Andy Burnham considered a potential challenger to Keir Starmer? ⌵ Burnham's recent victory in the Makerfield constituency strengthens his position as a contender for leadership, particularly as Labour faces pressure to change direction and recover lost support. 3 How could Andy Burnham’s win in the by-election affect Labour's leadership dynamics? ⌵ Burnham's win may compel Starmer to consider stepping aside to avoid a divisive leadership contest, as it demonstrates Burnham's appeal and the urgency for Labour to regain public support. 4 What steps must Andy Burnham take to formally challenge Keir Starmer for leadership? ⌵ Burnham needs to secure the support of at least 81 Labour MPs, which constitutes 20% of the parliamentary party, to trigger a leadership challenge against Starmer. 5 Should Keir Starmer resign to prevent a leadership contest within the Labour Party? ⌵ With growing calls for change and heavy pressure from Labour MPs following poor election results, resigning could allow for a smoother transition of leadership, potentially avoiding a messy contest.

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Starmer gets a weekend deadline? Burnham allies have asked the UK PM to reflect over the weekend and pay attention to his cabinet members, MPs, and family. According to the report, Burnham's team and another potential challenger, Wes Streeting, have claimed that they will not be giving any interviews over the weekend to allow Starmer some time to change his mind regarding leaving Downing Street.

A crucial moment for the UK prime minister could come next Tuesday, when all his senior ministers will be expected to gather for the weekly cabinet meeting.

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Starmer seeks support Starmer, who has previously insisted that he will fight any challenge and refused to "walk away" from the job, on Friday called several cabinet ministers to seek support. During a lunchtime call, he told Labour staff members that they should "pull together."

Also Read | Political turmoil in UK as PM Starmer refuses to resign amid growing calls

He said, "The one thing we've got to avoid doing is plunging our party and our country into chaos by turning on each other and tearing apart our party and our movement," and added, "That has never worked. That's what the last government did. We need to learn that lesson."

As pressure on Starmer builds, he has reportedly received support from Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who spoke with Starmer hours after the Makerfield result was declared and offered her full support. This came after last month's debacle, when several of his cabinet ministers, including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, asked him to set a timetable for his resignation following the party's poor performance in the elections.

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Starmer to set a timetable for exit? Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander claimed that the UK prime minister has set out a timetable to leave office. However, speaking to the BBC on whether he would now set a deadline to leave office, he said, "I was elected to serve my country with a mandate that we secured at a general election two years ago," and added that his government has been able to achieve economic stability and get immigration "back under control," and that there was more he wanted to do.

He went on to say that if there is going to be a contest, he will run and reiterated that he is not going to walk away.

Also Read | Trouble mounts for UK PM Starmer as Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigns

Starmer rival says Labour has last chance to change Andy Burnham, one of the frontrunners to replace Starmer as the prime minister, said that the Labour Party has a "final chance to change," shortly after his resounding victory in the Makerfield by-election.

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He added that his victory could become a "turning point" for London as he pledged not to use the constituency as a stepping stone.

He made these remarks during his victory rally on Friday, which was attended by several Labour MPs. Subsequently, his allies increased their calls, asking Starmer to stand aside and agree to a "managed way forward" to avoid a bruising contest.

However, it remains to be seen whether Starmer would go without a fight or whether a messy contest would take place to choose a new prime minister.

Key Takeaways The Labour Party faces a pivotal moment as rival leaders call for change following recent electoral results.

Internal party dynamics are becoming complex, with increasing pressure on Starmer from within his team.

Successful leadership transition strategies are crucial for party unity and stability.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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