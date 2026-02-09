UK PM Starmer's communications chief Tim Allan resigns over Epstein fallout, day after Chief of Staff quits

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced further turmoil on Monday as his director of communications, Tim Allan, stepped down – just a day after senior aide Morgan McSweeney resigned over his involvement in supporting Peter Mandelson despite his known links to Jeffrey Epstein, Reuters reported.

These back-to-back resignations of key aides have intensified pressure on Starmer, who is seeking to move past the controversy surrounding his government following the decision to appoint Mandelson as ambassador to the US.