Subscribe

UK PM Starmer's communications chief Tim Allan resigns over Epstein fallout, day after Chief of Staff quits

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's director of communications Tim Allan resigned on Monday.

Livemint
Published9 Feb 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Advertisement
A general view shows number 11 Downing Street in London, Britain.
A general view shows number 11 Downing Street in London, Britain.(Reuters )
AI Quick Read

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced further turmoil on Monday as his director of communications, Tim Allan, stepped down – just a day after senior aide Morgan McSweeney resigned over his involvement in supporting Peter Mandelson despite his known links to Jeffrey Epstein, Reuters reported.

These back-to-back resignations of key aides have intensified pressure on Starmer, who is seeking to move past the controversy surrounding his government following the decision to appoint Mandelson as ambassador to the US.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldUK PM Starmer's communications chief Tim Allan resigns over Epstein fallout, day after Chief of Staff quits
Read Next Story