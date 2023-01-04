UK PM Sunak mulls making maths mandatory for students till then turn 18

'In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children's jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before', United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said during a speech on Wednesday. An official statement from the Prime Minister's office dated 4 January, 2023, has confirmed that all students in the United Kingdom will henceforth be required to study some form of Mathematics till they turn 18.
'In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children's jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before', United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said during a speech on Wednesday. An official statement from the Prime Minister's office dated 4 January, 2023, has confirmed that all students in the United Kingdom will henceforth be required to study some form of Mathematics till they turn 18.
Just half of 16 to 19-year-olds in the UK study maths, according to Sunak - but this figure includes pupils doing science courses and those who are already doing compulsory GCSE resits in college, the report said.
Just half of 16 to 19-year-olds in the UK study maths, according to Sunak - but this figure includes pupils doing science courses and those who are already doing compulsory GCSE resits in college, the report said.
Giving every child the highest possible standard of education was "the single most important reason" why Rishi Sunak came into politics, states the official . "With the right plan - the right commitment to excellence - I see no reason why we cannot rival the best education systems in the world," Rishi Sunak's speech read.
Giving every child the highest possible standard of education was "the single most important reason" why Rishi Sunak came into politics, states the official . "With the right plan - the right commitment to excellence - I see no reason why we cannot rival the best education systems in the world," Rishi Sunak's speech read.
It is not clear what the plans will mean for students who wish to study humanities or creative arts qualifications, including BTecs and no new qualifications are immediately planned and there are no plans to make A-levels compulsory.
It is not clear what the plans will mean for students who wish to study humanities or creative arts qualifications, including BTecs and no new qualifications are immediately planned and there are no plans to make A-levels compulsory.
The government is instead exploring expanding existing qualifications as well as "more innovative options", a Downing Street spokesperson said. The Prime Minister's office said that the government does not envisage making Math A-Level compulsory for all 16-year-olds.
The government is instead exploring expanding existing qualifications as well as "more innovative options", a Downing Street spokesperson said. The Prime Minister's office said that the government does not envisage making Math A-Level compulsory for all 16-year-olds.
The idea appears to be an aspiration rather than a fully developed policy, with the precise mechanics for how it would work not set out.
The idea appears to be an aspiration rather than a fully developed policy, with the precise mechanics for how it would work not set out.
The government acknowledges it would not be possible to implement before the next general election, although the prime minister is expected to begin working on the plan in this parliament, the report said.
The government acknowledges it would not be possible to implement before the next general election, although the prime minister is expected to begin working on the plan in this parliament, the report said.
The Association of School and College Leaders, however, said there was a "chronic national shortage of maths teachers" in the UK.
The Association of School and College Leaders, however, said there was a "chronic national shortage of maths teachers" in the UK.
The plan to accomplish reform on this scale will be challenging as around 8 million adults in England have the numeracy skills of primary school children, the Prime Minister's office said.
The plan to accomplish reform on this scale will be challenging as around 8 million adults in England have the numeracy skills of primary school children, the Prime Minister's office said.
Tory MP Robin Walker, who is chair of the education committee, urged the prime minister to focus on childcare.
Tory MP Robin Walker, who is chair of the education committee, urged the prime minister to focus on childcare.
"It's great to hear the prime minister today committing to maths beyond 16," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "But if we don't get the right approach to stimulating and supporting children early on, they won't have the opportunities to thrive in the school system."
"It's great to hear the prime minister today committing to maths beyond 16," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "But if we don't get the right approach to stimulating and supporting children early on, they won't have the opportunities to thrive in the school system."
Sunak became prime minister towards the end of a turbulent political year which saw his two predecessors - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - brought down by Conservative backbenchers.
Sunak became prime minister towards the end of a turbulent political year which saw his two predecessors - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - brought down by Conservative backbenchers.
Sunak faces the challenge of keeping his own MPs happy, while dealing with the rising cost of living and strikes in several sectors, including nursing and the rail industry.
Sunak faces the challenge of keeping his own MPs happy, while dealing with the rising cost of living and strikes in several sectors, including nursing and the rail industry.
All students in the UK will have to study some form of Math till the age of 18, a release from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office read on Wednesday. "Every opportunity I've had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive," Rishi Sunak is expected to say in his first speech of the year as he sets out his priorities for 2023.
All students in the UK will have to study some form of Math till the age of 18, a release from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office read on Wednesday. "Every opportunity I've had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive," Rishi Sunak is expected to say in his first speech of the year as he sets out his priorities for 2023.
Giving every child the highest possible standard of education was "the single most important reason" why Rishi Sunak came into politics. "With the right plan - the right commitment to excellence - I see no reason why we cannot rival the best education systems in the world," Rishi Sunak's speech read.
Giving every child the highest possible standard of education was "the single most important reason" why Rishi Sunak came into politics. "With the right plan - the right commitment to excellence - I see no reason why we cannot rival the best education systems in the world," Rishi Sunak's speech read.
The plan to accomplish reform on this scale will be challenging as around 8 million adults in England have the numeracy skills of primary school children, the Prime Minister's office said. Currently only around half of 16-19 year olds study any Math at all and the problem is particularly acute for disadvantaged pupils, 60 per cent of whom do not have basic Math skills at age 16.
The plan to accomplish reform on this scale will be challenging as around 8 million adults in England have the numeracy skills of primary school children, the Prime Minister's office said. Currently only around half of 16-19 year olds study any Math at all and the problem is particularly acute for disadvantaged pupils, 60 per cent of whom do not have basic Math skills at age 16.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.