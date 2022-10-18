UK PM Truss battles to stay in power after tax reforms trashed3 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 03:36 PM IST
After taking U-turn on her tax reform policy, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is struggling to stabilise her position
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday battled to stabilise her position after an economic crash forced her into humiliating U-turns on tax reforms, putting her future as leader in doubt.