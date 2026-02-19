UK police appeal to Indian community in Hayes and Southall after man convicted of rape – more victims feared

The Metropolitan Police in London has issued an urgent appeal specifically targeting women from the Indian community in south-west London after 37-year-old Gurwinder Singh was convicted of multiple sexual offences, including rape.

Singh was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of common assault. He is due to be sentenced in April.

Police concern over wider victimisation Detectives investigating Singh’s crimes believe there may be additional victims, particularly among women in the Hayes and Southall areas.

“They are particularly keen to hear from women in the Indian community who live in the Hayes or Southall area, as they believe he may have targeted a specific community,” a Met Police statement said.

“However, detectives are keeping an open mind and are appealing to anyone who may have met or spoken to Singh online, or anyone who has any information about his offending,” the statement added.

How the crime unfolded Singh’s conviction followed a report in June 2025 by a woman who was raped at a hotel in Paddington, west London. She had been contacted by someone claiming to help her find work as a care worker.

The victim said: “Shortly afterwards, the same man returned to the room, claiming he was the 'sportsman' and undressed, telling her he needed a massage. She refused to do so, and he then became physically violent before assaulting and raping her.”

The woman managed to escape and was assisted by two members of the public. Later, she received threats from Singh, who warned that the assault had been recorded and would "go viral" if she reported it. Despite this, she bravely contacted police the next day.

Police praise victim’s courage Detective Constable Lydia Webb, who led the investigation, praised the victim’s bravery:

“The victim in this case has shown incredible courage in coming forward and disclosing what happened to her – it is thanks to her bravery that Singh has been convicted and is unable to cause further harm.”

She added: “We believe that there may be other women who have been subject to Singh's crimes and we want to provide reassurance that any reports will be fully investigated and dealt with sensitively and with compassion. We recognise that coming forward can be a daunting experience, but would encourage victim-survivors to speak with us so they can get the support and help they very much deserve. All victims of sexual assault are given anonymity for life.”

Online deception Investigations revealed Singh had pretended to be a woman online to gain victims’ trust. Forensic analysis of nine seized devices confirmed his deception and extensive communications with multiple women.

Police found that Singh had booked rooms at the hotel over 100 times between December 2024 and August 2025 and contacted numerous women under false pretenses.

“On downloading the data, it quickly became evident that the woman arranging the employment was in fact Singh,” the Met Police said.

Appeal for other victims The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone who may have had contact with Singh to come forward. Victim-survivors can also seek help through independent charities such as Rape Crisis if they prefer not to approach the police directly.

“We want to provide reassurance that reports will be fully investigated and dealt with sensitively and with compassion,” said DC Webb.

