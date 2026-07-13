UK police arrest 12 over suspected extreme right-wing terror plot targeting Islamic event attended by 15,000

British counter-terrorism police have arrested 12 people over a suspected threat targeting a major Islamic event in eastern England, describing the investigation as being linked to "extreme right-wing terrorism."

Police said the arrests were carried out on Sunday and Monday at locations across England after officers became aware of what they described as a "potential serious threat" directed at the religious gathering.

Event attended by 15,000 people The event, attended by around 15,000 people, took place at a country estate in Suffolk from July 9 to July 12.

Authorities said the gathering largely proceeded as planned, although it ended earlier than scheduled on Sunday following the security concerns.

Police have not disclosed specific details about the alleged plot, citing the ongoing investigation.

Eight held under Terrorism Act According to police, eight men remain in custody after being arrested under the UK's Terrorism Act.

Another three men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while one woman was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The suspects are aged between 27 and 60 years.

Searches are continuing at multiple addresses in London, surrounding areas, eastern England, and near Manchester, police said.

'Extreme right-wing terrorism' investigation Counter-terrorism officers said the case is being investigated as "extreme right-wing terrorism-related."

The arrests follow Britain's decision in April to raise its national terrorism threat level to "severe," indicating that a terrorist attack is considered highly likely.

Helen Flanagan, head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said the arrests served as a reminder of the country's current threat environment.

"This is a stark reminder" of the severe terrorism threat level, Flanagan said.

UK minister urges unity Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she understood that the incident would be deeply concerning for Britain's Muslim community.

In a post on X, Mahmood urged people to reject hatred and stand together.

"We must stand against hatred and we must unite around our shared belief in a country that is open, generous and tolerant to all our communities," she said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said further inquiries are continuing as officers examine evidence and search multiple properties across the country.

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