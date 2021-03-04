Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK police rule out criminal inquiry into 1995 Princess Diana interview

UK police rule out criminal inquiry into 1995 Princess Diana interview

(File photo) Princess Diana arrives at the Royal Geographical Society in London for a speech on the dangers of landmines throughout the world
2 min read . 08:17 PM IST Reuters

Diana's interview with journalist Martin Bashir, watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, shocked the nation when she admitted to an affair and gave other intimate details of her failed marriage to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles

London: British police said on Thursday they had ruled out a criminal investigation into the famous 1995 BBC interview with the late Princess Diana, after complaints from her brother that she had been tricked into taking part with the use of forged documents.

London: British police said on Thursday they had ruled out a criminal investigation into the famous 1995 BBC interview with the late Princess Diana, after complaints from her brother that she had been tricked into taking part with the use of forged documents.

Diana's interview with journalist Martin Bashir, watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, shocked the nation when she admitted to an affair and gave other intimate details of her failed marriage to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tsunami warning issued after earthquake strikes off New Zealand

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST

RailTel launches prepaid Wi-Fi service in 4,000 stations, first 30 mins free: Check plans, validity

2 min read . 07:39 PM IST

Bangladesh is crucial for New Delhi’s Act East policy: MEA S Jaishankar

3 min read . 07:29 PM IST

Biden’s hurdle: Courts dubious of rule by regulation

9 min read . 07:19 PM IST

Diana's interview with journalist Martin Bashir, watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, shocked the nation when she admitted to an affair and gave other intimate details of her failed marriage to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tsunami warning issued after earthquake strikes off New Zealand

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST

RailTel launches prepaid Wi-Fi service in 4,000 stations, first 30 mins free: Check plans, validity

2 min read . 07:39 PM IST

Bangladesh is crucial for New Delhi’s Act East policy: MEA S Jaishankar

3 min read . 07:29 PM IST

Biden’s hurdle: Courts dubious of rule by regulation

9 min read . 07:19 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Last November, her brother Charles Spencer said the BBC had failed to apologise for what he said were forged documents and "other deceit" which led him to introduce Diana to Bashir.

"In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995," Commander Alex Murray said in a statement.

He said the issue had been assessed by specialist officers and they had been given extensive legal advice.

"Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken," Murray said.

The police decision comes days before an interview between Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan with U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey is due to be broadcast.

That interview has already caused a crisis in the royal family before it has been aired, amid allegations of bullying against Meghan and her counter claims Buckingham Palace has been "perpetuating falsehoods".

TRENDING STORIES See All

Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997, made her first public comments about her doomed marriage in the 1995 interview, but her brother said it had been secured after he was shown false bank statements amid other dishonest practices.

His comments prompted the BBC to announce a former UK Supreme Court judge would lead an inquiry into how the broadcaster secured the interview and whether executives covered up any wrongdoing, a move welcomed by Harry and his elder brother Prince William.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.