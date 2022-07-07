UK political crisis: 5 things you must know

Sex scandals

A string of sex scandals involving Tory MPs contributed to Boris Johnson's problems and were one of the key causes of the government's downfall. A former MP was sentenced to 18 months in prison in May for sexually assaulting a juvenile boy, and one MP was detained on suspicion of rape. Johnson apologised and admitted that selecting Chris Pincher to his government in February was a mistake on July 5. Johnson was made aware of the allegations of Pincer's alleged sexual assault before his appointment.