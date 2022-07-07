Boris Johnson agrees to step down, to make a statement today: LIVE Updates
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign today, with his office saying he will make a statement to the country today
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign with Downing Street saying he will make a statement to the country today.
Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to quit.
"Just so we're clear: Sunak, Javid and all the other Tory MPs abandoning Boris Johnson aren't acting from "principle" or "honour". They've known what he's like from the beginning. They're abandoning him because they now think his leadership threatens their interests. That's it.
Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas said, "Boris Johnson is being forced to resign for being unfit for office as a reckless, untrustworthy, lying, law-breaking rogue Prime Minister with no regard for rule of law or our democratic systems. He must not be allowed to stay on for 3 months after resigning and must go now
According to British state media, BBC, Boris Johnson will be resigning from position of Conservative Party leader after losing the support of his ministers and MPs but till remain the Prime Minister until new leader is elected.
A Conservative leadership election will take place this summer and a new prime minister will be in place in time for the party conference in October.
Despite his vow of ‘keep going’ Johnson took the plunge after he was urged to stand down by senior members of his cabinet, including newly-appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, says BBC.
In his resignation letter, Mr Zahawi, who was given the job less than 48 hours ago, said he had "made clear to the prime minister" that he should "leave with dignity".
