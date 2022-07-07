Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boris Johnson agrees to step down, to make a statement today: LIVE Updates

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson 
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:16 PM ISTLivemint

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign today, with his office saying he will make a statement to the country  today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign with Downing Street saying he will make a statement to the country today.

Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to quit.

07 Jul 2022, 02:16 PM IST Johnson’s leadership threatens Sunak, Javid and others' interest: Zarah Sultana, Labour MP

"Just so we're clear: Sunak, Javid and all the other Tory MPs abandoning Boris Johnson aren't acting from "principle" or "honour". They've known what he's like from the beginning. They're abandoning him because they now think his leadership threatens their interests. That's it.

07 Jul 2022, 02:14 PM IST Johnson shouldn't stay in office for more 3 months: Green Party MP

Green Party MP,  Caroline Lucas said, "Boris Johnson is being forced to resign for being unfit for office as a reckless, untrustworthy, lying, law-breaking rogue Prime Minister with no regard for rule of law or our democratic systems. He must not be allowed to stay on for 3 months after resigning and must go now

07 Jul 2022, 02:11 PM IST BBC: Johnson to resign as Conservative Party leader, to remain PM till new leader is elected

According to British state media, BBC, Boris Johnson will be resigning from position of Conservative Party leader after losing the support of his ministers and MPs but till remain the Prime Minister until new leader is elected.

A Conservative leadership election will take place this summer and a new prime minister will be in place in time for the party conference in October.

Despite his vow of ‘keep going’ Johnson took the plunge after he was urged to stand down by senior members of his cabinet, including newly-appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, says BBC.

In his resignation letter, Mr Zahawi, who was given the job less than 48 hours ago, said he had "made clear to the prime minister" that he should "leave with dignity".

07 Jul 2022, 02:05 PM IST Downing Street: PM has agreed to step down

UK Prime Minister's office, Downing Street made a statement saying, Boris Johnson has agreed to stand down as Tory leader and will remain PM until new leader elected

