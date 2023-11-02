UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defends inviting Elon Musk to AI summit
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is hosting a summit on AI safety, featuring a conversation with Elon Musk.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been steering a pivotal summit on AI safety, which will include a significant event: a conversation with tech magnate Elon Musk. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX is expected to attend the entire summit before his discussion with Sunak, which is set to be live-streamed, to contemplate the advancements and dangers of AI technology.