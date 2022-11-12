UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under fire over cabinet picks2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 08:25 PM IST
The selection of UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab by Rishi Sunak is under radar.
After his number two was accused of acting aggressively toward personnel, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was once again questioned about his selection of senior officials on November 12. After fellow Sunak ally Gavin Williamson was ejected from the new administration due to alleged bullying, the scandal arose around Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister and justice secretary.