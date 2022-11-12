UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under fire over cabinet picks

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under fire over cabinet picks2 min read . 08:25 PM IST
The selection of UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab by Rishi Sunak is under radar.
After his number two was accused of acting aggressively toward personnel, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was once again questioned about his selection of senior officials on November 12. After fellow Sunak ally Gavin Williamson was ejected from the new administration due to alleged bullying, the scandal arose around Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister and justice secretary.
15 top civil servants at the ministry were given the option of applying for other government positions if they felt uncomfortable working for Raab due to his previous actions, as per the Guardian. Raab was reinstated in the government after Liz Truss was forced to resign as prime minister after only six weeks. Raab was Sunak's most ardent supporter during the summer Conservative leadership contest. He was reinstated by Sunak to his prior position as justice secretary.
In the meantime, a spokesman for the minister denied an allegation in The Sun tabloid that Raab allegedly threw tomatoes from a salad across the room during a meeting in a fit of rage. As per the spokesman, Dominic maintains high standards and has high expectations for both himself and his staff.
Suella Braverman was dismissed from the Truss cabinet due to a security breach, and Sunak earlier received criticism for reassigning her to the position of interior minister just six days later. Williamson was reportedly under investigation for allegedly intimidating a senior Conservative, and the prime leader was already facing criticism for reappointing him to a ministerial position.
The opposition Labour party has called the accusations "deeply troubling" and demanded Sunak conduct an investigation. Sunak, who is getting ready to present an emergency economic plan next week after Truss' tax-cutting budget triggered a financial crisis, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(With agency inputs)
