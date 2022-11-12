UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under fire over cabinet picks

15 top civil servants at the ministry were given the option of applying for other government positions if they felt uncomfortable working for Raab due to his previous actions, as per the Guardian. Raab was reinstated in the government after Liz Truss was forced to resign as prime minister after only six weeks. Raab was Sunak's most ardent supporter during the summer Conservative leadership contest. He was reinstated by Sunak to his prior position as justice secretary.