British authorities have dropped criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein after reviewing evidence, stating there is no realistic prospect of conviction.
British authorities discontinued criminal proceedings against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Thursday. Officials
“Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein. The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction," said Frank Ferguson — the Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.