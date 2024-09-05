Hello User
UK prosecutors discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein — Here's why

UK prosecutors discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein — Here's why

Livemint

British authorities have dropped criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein after reviewing evidence, stating there is no realistic prospect of conviction.

UK prosecutors discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein — Here's why

British authorities discontinued criminal proceedings against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Thursday. Officials

“Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein. The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction," said Frank Ferguson — the Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.