UK ready to leave EU without any deal. All you need to know of the 'fish fight'

Britain on Saturday said that it is ready to walk away without any trade deal unless European Union (EU) is ready to shift its position on Brexit trade. The EU diplomat, meanwhile, remained tight-lipped indicating that the chances of getting the deal done are bleak.

With less than two weeks before the UK leaves the EU, both are calling on the other to shift its stand regarding Brexit deal to achieve a breakthrough. It has been nine months since the two sides started Brexit talks.

Since Britain left the EU in January, the talks have been largely hamstrung over two issues - the bloc's fishing rights in British waters and on creating a so-called level playing field providing fair competition rules for both sides. Now, as both sides need to get the deal approved by their respective parliament, they are likely to come to a conclusion ahead of Christmas.

All you need to know about the fish fight

While some $1.5 billion in fish is sold each way annually, fisheries account for just 0.12% of the U.K. economy and employ only 24,000 workers.

EU wants continued access to Britain’s rich fishing waters. More than half of the fish and shellfish caught in U.K. waters are landed by EU countries.

Britain wants to reclaim control over its exclusive economic zone (which under international law extends up to 200 nautical miles from the coast) and leave the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy, which sets quotas for how much and what kind of fish EU nations are allowed to catch.

Europe’s fishermen have been working in U.K. waters for centuries (Belgium claims rights in British seas were granted to fishermen in Bruges in perpetuity by King Charles II in 1666).

The British Conservative government of 1973 sacrificed the fishing industry’s interests in its accession to the European Economic Community.

During the “Cod Wars" of the 20th century, NATO was compelled to intervene to calm clashes between Icelandic gunboats and Royal Navy escorts protecting British trawlers.

French and British fishermen clashed as recently as 2018 over scallops.

There are some 73 different fish stocks subject to quotas in U.K. waters. Some are preferred by Brit consumers and others by Continental palates. Even if Britain managed to repatriate all the quotas in its seas, it doesn’t have the vessels or landing capacity to fish or process it.

It would be additionally self-defeating because British fishermen export 70% of their catch, with France their largest market. Having tariffs would be painful.

Brexiters are also unhappy that half of England’s current EU quota — 160 million pounds ($177 million) worth of fish — is in the hands of Icelandic, Spanish and Dutch vessels with British flags. Most of these boats fish for species that aren’t popular with British consumers, but the U.K. wants more of them processed on its shores to create jobs.

Scotland holds 60% of the U.K. quota and largely fishes with its own vessels. The promise to take back control over fishing waters has been a key pledge of Scottish Conservatives. With the Scottish National Party pushing ever harder for independence, Johnson is determined to ensure they can’t use a compromise to bolster their case.

Boris Johnson's stance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the face of Britain's 2016 campaign to leave the EU, has long said he cannot accept any deal that does not respect the country's sovereignty, a goal that was at the heart of his election last year.

"We need to get any deal right and based on terms which respect what the British people voted for. Unfortunately, the EU are still struggling to get the flexibility needed from Member States and are continuing to make demands that are incompatible with our independence," the source said.

"We cannot accept a deal that doesn't leave us in control of our own laws or waters. We're continuing to try every possible path to an agreement, but without a substantial shift from the Commission we will be leaving on WTO (World Trade Organization) terms on December 31."

EU's demand

But the EU is equally determined to protect its lucrative single market and wants to prevent London from securing what it considers to be the best of both worlds.

EU diplomats have dismissed this as "theatre" or a negotiating tactic, repeating that there is a path to deal, albeit it a narrow one.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that "just a few hours" remained to reach a post-Brexit trade deal. He cited "extremely difficult" negotiations over how the EU could retaliate if Britain back-pedalled on production standards to win a competitive edge for its products, or if Britain cut European fishermen off from its fishing waters in the future.

Many businesses fear a failure to agree a deal on goods trade would send shockwaves through financial markets, hurt European economies, snarl borders and disrupt supply chains.

