UK records 3,497 more confirmed cases of COVID-19
1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2020, 09:27 PM IST Michael Holden , Reuters

  • United Kingdom witnessed a massive spike of over 3,400 new Covid-19 cases with 9 more deaths due to the infection
  • Friday's figure was the largest number of daily cases to be reported since mid-May

LONDON : The United Kingdom reported 3,497 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Saturday, compared with 3,539 a day earlier.

It also reported a further nine new deaths from the coronavirus.

Friday's figure was the largest number of daily cases to be reported since mid-May, and Britain is to bring in a new ban on social gatherings on Monday in a bid to curb the increasing rise in infections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

