UK records 3,497 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

12 Sep 2020
LONDON : The United Kingdom reported 3,497 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Saturday, compared with 3,539 a day earlier.
It also reported a further nine new deaths from the coronavirus.
Friday's figure was the largest number of daily cases to be reported since mid-May, and Britain is to bring in a new ban on social gatherings on Monday in a bid to curb the increasing rise in infections.
