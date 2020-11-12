Home >News >World >UK records 33,470 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up from 22,950
File Photo: A person walks in fog over one of the pedestrian Golden Jubilee Bridges, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed (AP)
UK records 33,470 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up from 22,950

1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2020, 11:00 PM IST Reuters

Britain reported 33,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, government figures showed, a large increase from 22,950 on Wednesday.

Thursday's data on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 were not immediately available.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

