UK records 33,470 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up from 22,950

UK records 33,470 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up from 22,9501 min read . 11:00 PM IST
Thursday's data on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 were not immediately available
Britain reported 33,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, government figures showed, a large increase from 22,950 on Wednesday.
Thursday's data on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 were not immediately available.
