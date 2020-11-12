UK records 33,470 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up from 22,950

Thursday's data on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 were not immediately available

Britain reported 33,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, government figures showed, a large increase from 22,950 on Wednesday.

Thursday's data on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 were not immediately available.

Thursday's data on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 were not immediately available.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

