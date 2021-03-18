Subscribe
UK records another 6,303 coronavirus cases, 95 deaths

1 min read . 11:00 PM IST ANI

  • The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 125,926
  • These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test

Another 6,303 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,280,882, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also reported another 95 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 125,926. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 25.7 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Earlier Thursday, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19 far outweigh the risks, calling on people to continue to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement came after a growing number of countries in the European Union suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure, based on reports of blood clots in persons who had received the vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

